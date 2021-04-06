Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
02-03-15-30-40
(two, three, fifteen, thirty, forty)
02-05-16-26-39, Lucky Ball: 10
(two, five, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $184 million
6-9-2, Lucky Sum: 17
(six, nine, two; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
0-4-5, Lucky Sum: 9
(zero, four, five; Lucky Sum: nine)
1-4-0-9, Lucky Sum: 14
(one, four, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
3-5-2-9, Lucky Sum: 19
(three, five, two, nine; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $43 million
