NC Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

02-03-15-30-40

(two, three, fifteen, thirty, forty)

02-05-16-26-39, Lucky Ball: 10

(two, five, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: ten)

Estimated jackpot: $184 million

6-9-2, Lucky Sum: 17

(six, nine, two; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

0-4-5, Lucky Sum: 9

(zero, four, five; Lucky Sum: nine)

1-4-0-9, Lucky Sum: 14

(one, four, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

3-5-2-9, Lucky Sum: 19

(three, five, two, nine; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $43 million

