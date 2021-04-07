Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

01-14-21-25-40

(one, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $201 million

6-8-1, Lucky Sum: 15

(six, eight, one; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

0-0-6, Lucky Sum: 6

(zero, zero, six; Lucky Sum: six)

4-7-9-9, Lucky Sum: 29

(four, seven, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-nine)

4-6-6-1, Lucky Sum: 17

(four, six, six, one; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

27-35-39-51-66, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 5

(twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-nine, fifty-one, sixty-six; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: five)

