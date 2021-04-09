NC Lottery

Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:

03-11-21-28-32

(three, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $193,000

17-25-30-37-39, Lucky Ball: 10

(seventeen, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-seven, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: ten)

Estimated jackpot: $201 million

1-4-8, Lucky Sum: 13

(one, four, eight; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

6-8-8, Lucky Sum: 22

(six, eight, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

4-6-7-9, Lucky Sum: 26

(four, six, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

3-9-9-8, Lucky Sum: 29

(three, nine, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

