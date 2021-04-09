Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:
03-11-21-28-32
(three, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $193,000
17-25-30-37-39, Lucky Ball: 10
(seventeen, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-seven, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $201 million
1-4-8, Lucky Sum: 13
(one, four, eight; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
6-8-8, Lucky Sum: 22
(six, eight, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
4-6-7-9, Lucky Sum: 26
(four, six, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)
3-9-9-8, Lucky Sum: 29
(three, nine, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
