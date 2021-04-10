Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
1-3-3, Lucky Sum: 7
(one, three, three; Lucky Sum: seven)
