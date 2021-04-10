Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
14-18-21-34-38
(fourteen, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-eight)
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
14-18-21-34-38
(fourteen, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-eight)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments