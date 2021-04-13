Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

03-11-14-22-34

(three, eleven, fourteen, twenty-two, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $554,000

01-12-16-26-36, Lucky Ball: 4

(one, twelve, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: four)

Estimated jackpot: $220 million

8-9-8, Lucky Sum: 25

(eight, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

7-7-2, Lucky Sum: 16

(seven, seven, two; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

8-3-2-5, Lucky Sum: 18

(eight, three, two, five; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

5-7-9-5, Lucky Sum: 26

(five, seven, nine, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $67 million

