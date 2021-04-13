Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
03-11-14-22-34
(three, eleven, fourteen, twenty-two, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $554,000
Comments