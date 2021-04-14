Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

03-17-31-35-39

(three, seventeen, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-nine)

10-15-19-45-68, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4

(ten, fifteen, nineteen, forty-five, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $220 million

2-3-2, Lucky Sum: 7

(two, three, two; Lucky Sum: seven)

1-1-4, Lucky Sum: 6

(one, one, four; Lucky Sum: six)

8-1-4-1, Lucky Sum: 14

(eight, one, four, one; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

8-8-2-7, Lucky Sum: 25

(eight, eight, two, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $67 million

