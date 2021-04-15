Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:
06-07-16-29-41
(six, seven, sixteen, twenty-nine, forty-one)
03-04-18-31-43, Lucky Ball: 4
(three, four, eighteen, thirty-one, forty-three; Lucky Ball: four)
Estimated jackpot: $240 million
5-6-6, Lucky Sum: 17
(five, six, six; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
6-9-9, Lucky Sum: 24
(six, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
5-3-5-5, Lucky Sum: 18
(five, three, five, five; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
7-7-6-5, Lucky Sum: 25
(seven, seven, six, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $79 million
