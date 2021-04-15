Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
03-04-18-31-43, Lucky Ball: 4
(three, four, eighteen, thirty-one, forty-three; Lucky Ball: four)
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
03-04-18-31-43, Lucky Ball: 4
(three, four, eighteen, thirty-one, forty-three; Lucky Ball: four)
SC Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments