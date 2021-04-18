Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
03-05-11-34-41
(three, five, eleven, thirty-four, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $257 million
0-0-3, Lucky Sum: 3
(zero, zero, three; Lucky Sum: three)
9-2-2, Lucky Sum: 13
(nine, two, two; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
6-9-6-6, Lucky Sum: 27
(six, nine, six, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)
7-6-6-5, Lucky Sum: 24
(seven, six, six, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
10-21-26-41-49, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 2
(ten, twenty-one, twenty-six, forty-one, forty-nine; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $79 million
