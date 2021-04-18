Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

03-05-11-34-41

(three, five, eleven, thirty-four, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $257 million

0-0-3, Lucky Sum: 3

(zero, zero, three; Lucky Sum: three)

9-2-2, Lucky Sum: 13

(nine, two, two; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

6-9-6-6, Lucky Sum: 27

(six, nine, six, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)

7-6-6-5, Lucky Sum: 24

(seven, six, six, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

10-21-26-41-49, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 2

(ten, twenty-one, twenty-six, forty-one, forty-nine; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $79 million

  Comments  

Lottery

SC Lottery

April 18, 2021 12:23 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

April 17, 2021 11:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

April 17, 2021 11:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

April 17, 2021 11:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

April 17, 2021 7:34 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

April 17, 2021 7:16 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service