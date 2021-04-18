Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
03-05-11-34-41
(three, five, eleven, thirty-four, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $1.5 million
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
03-05-11-34-41
(three, five, eleven, thirty-four, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $1.5 million
NC Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments