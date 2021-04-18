Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

4-3-0-7, Lucky Sum: 14

(four, three, zero, seven; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

April 18, 2021 11:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

April 18, 2021 11:28 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

April 18, 2021 7:38 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

April 18, 2021 7:38 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

April 18, 2021 7:38 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

April 18, 2021 7:23 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service