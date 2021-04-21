Lottery

NC Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

01-05-21-22-37

(one, five, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-seven)

06-23-43-49-52, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 3

(six, twenty-three, forty-three, forty-nine, fifty-two; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $257 million

4-7-4, Lucky Sum: 15

(four, seven, four; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

1-3-8, Lucky Sum: 12

(one, three, eight; Lucky Sum: twelve)

0-0-6-9, Lucky Sum: 15

(zero, zero, six, nine; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

8-4-1-1, Lucky Sum: 14

(eight, four, one, one; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $90 million

