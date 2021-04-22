Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
02-06-14-17-35
(two, six, fourteen, seventeen, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
