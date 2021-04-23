Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
02-10-20-21-24
(two, ten, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)
04-28-29-30-60, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3
(four, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, sixty; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: three)
4-5-9, Lucky Sum: 18
(four, five, nine; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
5-1-1, Lucky Sum: 7
(five, one, one; Lucky Sum: seven)
3-1-5-6, Lucky Sum: 15
(three, one, five, six; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
5-5-6-8, Lucky Sum: 24
(five, five, six, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $104 million
