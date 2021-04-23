Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

02-10-20-21-24

(two, ten, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)

04-28-29-30-60, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3

(four, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, sixty; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: three)

4-5-9, Lucky Sum: 18

(four, five, nine; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

5-1-1, Lucky Sum: 7

(five, one, one; Lucky Sum: seven)

3-1-5-6, Lucky Sum: 15

(three, one, five, six; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

5-5-6-8, Lucky Sum: 24

(five, five, six, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $104 million

