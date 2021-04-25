Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

05-20-22-26-42

(five, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-six, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $297 million

5-7-6, Lucky Sum: 18

(five, seven, six; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

1-0-2, Lucky Sum: 3

(one, zero, two; Lucky Sum: three)

3-2-6-0, Lucky Sum: 11

(three, two, six, zero; Lucky Sum: eleven)

7-2-8-2, Lucky Sum: 19

(seven, two, eight, two; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

22-36-48-59-61, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 3

(twenty-two, thirty-six, forty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $104 million

