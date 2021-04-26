Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

4-4-2-5, Lucky Sum: 15

(four, four, two, five; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

  Comments  

Lottery

NC Lottery

April 26, 2021 11:28 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

April 26, 2021 11:08 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

April 26, 2021 7:34 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

April 26, 2021 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

April 26, 2021 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

April 26, 2021 3:23 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service