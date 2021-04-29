Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
02-08-24-33-41
(two, eight, twenty-four, thirty-three, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $319 million
6-9-6, Lucky Sum: 21
(six, nine, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
9-3-4, Lucky Sum: 16
(nine, three, four; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
5-0-8-9, Lucky Sum: 22
(five, zero, eight, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
3-3-8-2, Lucky Sum: 16
(three, three, eight, two; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
16-18-35-39-53, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 3
(sixteen, eighteen, thirty-five, thirty-nine, fifty-three; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
Comments