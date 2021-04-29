Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

02-08-24-33-41

(two, eight, twenty-four, thirty-three, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $319 million

6-9-6, Lucky Sum: 21

(six, nine, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

9-3-4, Lucky Sum: 16

(nine, three, four; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

5-0-8-9, Lucky Sum: 22

(five, zero, eight, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

3-3-8-2, Lucky Sum: 16

(three, three, eight, two; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

16-18-35-39-53, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 3

(sixteen, eighteen, thirty-five, thirty-nine, fifty-three; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $116 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

April 28, 2021 11:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

April 28, 2021 11:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

April 29, 2021 12:25 AM

Lottery

SC Lottery

April 29, 2021 12:23 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

April 28, 2021 8:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

April 28, 2021 7:16 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service