Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
02-10-11-24-25
(two, ten, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-five)
08-19-26-48-49, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 3
(eight, nineteen, twenty-six, forty-eight, forty-nine; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: three)
7-5-2, Lucky Sum: 14
(seven, five, two; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
5-8-3, Lucky Sum: 16
(five, eight, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
9-3-5-9, Lucky Sum: 26
(nine, three, five, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)
6-6-7-6, Lucky Sum: 25
(six, six, seven, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $129 million
Comments