NC Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

02-10-11-24-25

(two, ten, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-five)

08-19-26-48-49, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 3

(eight, nineteen, twenty-six, forty-eight, forty-nine; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: three)

7-5-2, Lucky Sum: 14

(seven, five, two; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

5-8-3, Lucky Sum: 16

(five, eight, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

9-3-5-9, Lucky Sum: 26

(nine, three, five, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

6-6-7-6, Lucky Sum: 25

(six, six, seven, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $129 million

April 30, 2021 11:09 PM

April 30, 2021 7:38 PM

April 30, 2021 7:33 PM

April 30, 2021 7:33 PM

April 30, 2021 3:22 PM

April 30, 2021 3:22 PM
