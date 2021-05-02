Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
02-09-27-30-36
(two, nine, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $727,000
Estimated jackpot: $345 million
7-9-4, Lucky Sum: 20
(seven, nine, four; Lucky Sum: twenty)
5-2-1, Lucky Sum: 8
(five, two, one; Lucky Sum: eight)
1-9-4-3, Lucky Sum: 17
(one, nine, four, three; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
1-6-9-7, Lucky Sum: 23
(one, six, nine, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
35-36-47-61-63, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3
(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-three; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $129 million
Comments