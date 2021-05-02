Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

02-09-27-30-36

(two, nine, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $727,000

Estimated jackpot: $345 million

7-9-4, Lucky Sum: 20

(seven, nine, four; Lucky Sum: twenty)

5-2-1, Lucky Sum: 8

(five, two, one; Lucky Sum: eight)

1-9-4-3, Lucky Sum: 17

(one, nine, four, three; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

1-6-9-7, Lucky Sum: 23

(one, six, nine, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

35-36-47-61-63, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3

(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-three; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $129 million

