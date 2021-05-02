Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

3-9-3-3, Lucky Sum: 18

(three, nine, three, three; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

May 02, 2021 11:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

May 02, 2021 11:46 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

May 02, 2021 7:38 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

May 02, 2021 7:38 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

May 02, 2021 7:16 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

May 02, 2021 7:16 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service