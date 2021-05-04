Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

04-16-30-37-38

(four, sixteen, thirty, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

04-27-32-57-63, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 3

(four, twenty-seven, thirty-two, fifty-seven, sixty-three; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: three)

5-6-5, Lucky Sum: 16

(five, six, five; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

0-1-1, Lucky Sum: 2

(zero, one, one; Lucky Sum: two)

8-9-4-6, Lucky Sum: 27

(eight, nine, four, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)

7-5-4-0, Lucky Sum: 16

(seven, five, four, zero; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $142 million

