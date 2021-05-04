Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

7-5-4-0, Lucky Sum: 16

(seven, five, four, zero; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

  Comments  

Lottery

SC Lottery

May 04, 2021 11:08 PM

Lottery

NC Lottery

May 04, 2021 11:29 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

May 04, 2021 7:33 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

May 04, 2021 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

May 04, 2021 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

May 04, 2021 3:23 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service