Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:

04-22-24-33-39

(four, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-nine)

05-13-26-32-47, Lucky Ball: 8

(five, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-two, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: eight)

Estimated jackpot: $370 million

0-8-3, Lucky Sum: 11

(zero, eight, three; Lucky Sum: eleven)

3-1-5, Lucky Sum: 9

(three, one, five; Lucky Sum: nine)

3-4-3-5, Lucky Sum: 15

(three, four, three, five; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

9-6-9-9, Lucky Sum: 33

(nine, six, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $157 million

