Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

13-27-30-33-42

(thirteen, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-three, forty-two)

05-10-19-21-50, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 4

(five, ten, nineteen, twenty-one, fifty; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: four)

4-4-4, Lucky Sum: 12

(four, four, four; Lucky Sum: twelve)

9-7-2, Lucky Sum: 18

(nine, seven, two; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

9-4-9-7, Lucky Sum: 29

(nine, four, nine, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-nine)

2-3-0-2, Lucky Sum: 7

(two, three, zero, two; Lucky Sum: seven)

Estimated jackpot: $157 million

