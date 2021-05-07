Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
13-27-30-33-42
(thirteen, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-three, forty-two)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game.
