NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
04-17-28-38-42
(four, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $396 million
2-9-7, Lucky Sum: 18
(two, nine, seven; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
0-6-5, Lucky Sum: 11
(zero, six, five; Lucky Sum: eleven)
1-8-9-3, Lucky Sum: 21
(one, eight, nine, three; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
0-9-9-5, Lucky Sum: 23
(zero, nine, nine, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
12-17-20-21-26, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 3
(twelve, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six; Powerball: eight; Power Play: three)
