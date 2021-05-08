Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

0-6-5, Lucky Sum: 11

(zero, six, five; Lucky Sum: eleven)

