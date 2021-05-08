Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
0-9-9-5, Lucky Sum: 23
(zero, nine, nine, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
0-9-9-5, Lucky Sum: 23
(zero, nine, nine, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments