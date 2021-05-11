Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

11-18-19-34-38

(eleven, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-four, thirty-eight)

07-08-20-36-39, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 3

(seven, eight, twenty, thirty-six, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: three)

6-4-0, Lucky Sum: 10

(six, four, zero; Lucky Sum: ten)

2-3-9, Lucky Sum: 14

(two, three, nine; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

5-9-4-9, Lucky Sum: 27

(five, nine, four, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)

4-6-9-4, Lucky Sum: 23

(four, six, nine, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $168 million

