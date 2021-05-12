Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

05-15-16-34-35

(five, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $430 million

2-5-1, Lucky Sum: 8

(two, five, one; Lucky Sum: eight)

6-6-6, Lucky Sum: 18

(six, six, six; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

8-8-3-4, Lucky Sum: 23

(eight, eight, three, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

4-6-0-8, Lucky Sum: 18

(four, six, zero, eight; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

01-19-20-38-54, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 2

(one, nineteen, twenty, thirty-eight, fifty-four; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: two)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

May 12, 2021 11:52 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

May 12, 2021 11:46 PM

Lottery

NC Lottery

May 12, 2021 11:34 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

May 12, 2021 11:34 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

May 12, 2021 11:34 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

May 12, 2021 11:34 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service