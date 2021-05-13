Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Day" game were:
9-5-9, Lucky Sum: 23
(nine, five, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Day" game were:
9-5-9, Lucky Sum: 23
(nine, five, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Comments