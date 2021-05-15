Lottery
SC Lottery
These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
03-18-41-44-68, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 2
(three, eighteen, forty-one, forty-four, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $430 million
09-15-30-31-35, Power-Up: 2
(nine, fifteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-five; Power, Up: two)
9-3-5, FB: 4
(nine, three, five; FB: four)
3-2-9, FB: 1
(three, two, nine; FB: one)
0-5-9-3, FB: 4
(zero, five, nine, three; FB: four)
0-1-5-7, FB: 1
(zero, one, five, seven; FB: one)
Estimated jackpot: $183 million
