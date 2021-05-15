Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

07-12-36-39-43

(seven, twelve, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

03-18-41-44-68, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 2

(three, eighteen, forty-one, forty-four, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $430 million

1-5-8, Lucky Sum: 14

(one, five, eight; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

3-4-2, Lucky Sum: 9

(three, four, two; Lucky Sum: nine)

7-9-3-1, Lucky Sum: 20

(seven, nine, three, one; Lucky Sum: twenty)

9-5-6-7, Lucky Sum: 27

(nine, five, six, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $183 million

