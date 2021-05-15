Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
07-12-36-39-43
(seven, twelve, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
03-18-41-44-68, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 2
(three, eighteen, forty-one, forty-four, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $430 million
1-5-8, Lucky Sum: 14
(one, five, eight; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
3-4-2, Lucky Sum: 9
(three, four, two; Lucky Sum: nine)
7-9-3-1, Lucky Sum: 20
(seven, nine, three, one; Lucky Sum: twenty)
9-5-6-7, Lucky Sum: 27
(nine, five, six, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $183 million
Comments