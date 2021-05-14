Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

0-5-9-3, FB: 4

(zero, five, nine, three; FB: four)

