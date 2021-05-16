Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
08-19-23-34-35
(eight, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Estimated jackpot: $468 million
4-6-6, Lucky Sum: 16
(four, six, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
4-4-0, Lucky Sum: 8
(four, four, zero; Lucky Sum: eight)
2-9-7-7, Lucky Sum: 25
(two, nine, seven, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)
6-0-8-4, Lucky Sum: 18
(six, zero, eight, four; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
04-10-37-39-69, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 3
(four, ten, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $183 million
