Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

08-19-23-34-35

(eight, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Estimated jackpot: $468 million

4-6-6, Lucky Sum: 16

(four, six, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

4-4-0, Lucky Sum: 8

(four, four, zero; Lucky Sum: eight)

2-9-7-7, Lucky Sum: 25

(two, nine, seven, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

6-0-8-4, Lucky Sum: 18

(six, zero, eight, four; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

04-10-37-39-69, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 3

(four, ten, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $183 million

  Comments  

Lottery

SC Lottery

May 16, 2021 8:53 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

May 16, 2021 8:40 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

May 16, 2021 8:51 PM

Lottery

NC Lottery

May 16, 2021 8:51 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

May 16, 2021 8:40 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

May 16, 2021 8:40 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service