Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

8-2-4, FB: 4

(eight, two, four; FB: four)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

May 15, 2021 8:42 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

May 15, 2021 8:42 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

May 15, 2021 8:42 PM

Lottery

NC Lottery

May 15, 2021 8:40 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

May 15, 2021 8:40 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

May 15, 2021 8:40 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service