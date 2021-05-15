Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
4-4-0, Lucky Sum: 8
(four, four, zero; Lucky Sum: eight)
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
4-4-0, Lucky Sum: 8
(four, four, zero; Lucky Sum: eight)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Comments