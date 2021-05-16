Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

8-3-0-1, Lucky Sum: 12

(eight, three, zero, one; Lucky Sum: twelve)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

May 16, 2021 11:50 PM

Lottery

NC Lottery

May 16, 2021 11:50 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

May 16, 2021 11:50 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

May 16, 2021 11:50 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

May 16, 2021 11:50 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

May 16, 2021 11:50 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service