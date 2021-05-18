Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
04-14-15-17-43
(four, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $132,000
18-29-32-40-44, Lucky Ball: 16
(eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty, forty-four; Lucky Ball: sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $468 million
0-2-3, Lucky Sum: 5
(zero, two, three; Lucky Sum: five)
9-5-2, Lucky Sum: 16
(nine, five, two; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
3-8-6-2, Lucky Sum: 19
(three, eight, six, two; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
6-6-0-2, Lucky Sum: 14
(six, six, zero, two; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $201 million
Comments