Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

04-14-15-17-43

(four, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $132,000

18-29-32-40-44, Lucky Ball: 16

(eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty, forty-four; Lucky Ball: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $468 million

0-2-3, Lucky Sum: 5

(zero, two, three; Lucky Sum: five)

9-5-2, Lucky Sum: 16

(nine, five, two; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

3-8-6-2, Lucky Sum: 19

(three, eight, six, two; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

6-6-0-2, Lucky Sum: 14

(six, six, zero, two; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $201 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

May 18, 2021 12:31 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

May 18, 2021 12:31 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

May 18, 2021 12:31 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

May 18, 2021 12:31 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

May 18, 2021 12:31 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

May 18, 2021 12:31 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service