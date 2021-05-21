Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
02-08-09-18-22
(two, eight, nine, eighteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $342,000
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
02-08-09-18-22
(two, eight, nine, eighteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $342,000
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Comments