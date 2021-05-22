Lottery

SC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

Estimated jackpot: $515 million

5-3-3, FB: 4

(five, three, three; FB: four)

1-9-9-0, FB: 4

(one, nine, nine, zero; FB: four)

Estimated jackpot: $218 million

  Comments  

Lottery

NC Lottery

May 22, 2021 12:45 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

May 22, 2021 12:45 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

May 22, 2021 12:45 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

May 22, 2021 12:45 AM

Lottery

NC Lottery

May 22, 2021 12:45 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

May 22, 2021 12:10 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service