Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:

5-3-3, FB: 4

(five, three, three; FB: four)

