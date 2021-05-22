Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

5-5-4-0, FB: 3

(five, five, four, zero; FB: three)

May 22, 2021 8:32 PM

