Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Day" game were:
8-3-1-0, Lucky Sum: 12
(eight, three, one, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)
The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Day" game were:
8-3-1-0, Lucky Sum: 12
(eight, three, one, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)
NC Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Comments