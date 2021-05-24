Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
10-14-25-34-42
(ten, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-four, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $652,000
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
10-14-25-34-42
(ten, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-four, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $652,000
NC Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Comments