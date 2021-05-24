Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

8-0-5-0, Lucky Sum: 13

(eight, zero, five, zero; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

May 24, 2021 12:46 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

May 24, 2021 12:46 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

May 24, 2021 12:46 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

May 24, 2021 12:46 AM

Lottery

SC Lottery

May 24, 2021 12:46 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

May 24, 2021 12:45 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service