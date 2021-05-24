Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
6-4-0, FB: 9
(six, four, zero; FB: nine)
