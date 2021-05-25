Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Day" game were:
8-3-7, Lucky Sum: 18
(eight, three, seven; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Day" game were:
8-3-7, Lucky Sum: 18
(eight, three, seven; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Comments