Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Day" game were:

8-3-7, Lucky Sum: 18

(eight, three, seven; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

